Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Concentrix has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ CNXC traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,167. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $70.58 and a 52 week high of $151.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 388.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Concentrix by 80.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

