Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.510-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.690-12.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CNXC. TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Shares of Concentrix stock traded up $4.87 on Friday, reaching $92.13. 205,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,167. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 388.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Concentrix by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

