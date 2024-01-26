Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Trading 7% Higher

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.
Concordia Financial Group Stock Up 7.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31.
Concordia Financial Group Company Profile
Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.
