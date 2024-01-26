ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $23.40. 44,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $903.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.30.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $65.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 296,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 813.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

