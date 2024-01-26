Contrasting Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY)

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY – Get Free Report) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ENEVA S A/S and Altus Power.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Altus Power 0 0 7 0 3.00

Altus Power has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.86%. Given Altus Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

45.9% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Altus Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51% Altus Power 57.98% 0.15% 0.04%

Risk and Volatility

ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, suggesting that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Altus Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A Altus Power $101.16 million 8.90 $55.44 million $0.52 10.83

ENEVA S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Summary

Altus Power beats ENEVA S A/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

