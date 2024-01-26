Contrasting Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG)

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Atlantic American shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of Atlantic American shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic American and Federal Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic American 1.67% 7.28% 2.04% Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atlantic American and Federal Life Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantic American and Federal Life Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic American $187.85 million 0.29 $1.52 million $0.13 20.46 Federal Life Group $19.43 million 1.67 -$8.81 million N/A N/A

Atlantic American has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic American has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlantic American beats Federal Life Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products. It also provides surety bond coverage for subdivision construction; school bus contracts; and performance and payment bonds. In addition, the company offers individual and group whole life insurance products; medicare supplement insurance products; and other accident and health insurance products comprising various individual and group policies for the payment of standard benefits for the treatment of diagnosed cancer and other critical illnesses, as well as various other products, such as short-term nursing facility care, accident expense, hospital indemnity, and disability coverages. It markets its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic American Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Atlantic American / Delta Group.

About Federal Life Group

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products in the United States. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement insurance products. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

