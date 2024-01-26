Cormark Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.98. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.81.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$35.47 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$31.51 and a 12 month high of C$39.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$952.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$970.92 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.47, for a total value of C$188,067.93. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total transaction of C$296,452.97. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 5,619 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.47, for a total value of C$188,067.93. Insiders have sold a total of 19,237 shares of company stock valued at $648,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.