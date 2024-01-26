Costain Group (LON:COST) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.02

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.02 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 71.40 ($0.91). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.89), with a volume of 153,226 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.02. The stock has a market cap of £190.83 million, a PE ratio of 875.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.43.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

