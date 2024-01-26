Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund Sells 14,883 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 14,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $327,872.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,025.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Thorngate-Gottlund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $39,544.32.

On Monday, November 20th, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $494,299.25.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRDO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,625,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,921,000 after purchasing an additional 161,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,087 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.