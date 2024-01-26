Critical Survey: Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) vs. Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY)

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Engie has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Engie and Clean Energy Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie 0 1 1 0 2.50 Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Engie and Clean Energy Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie $98.90 billion N/A $228.63 million N/A N/A Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 13.35 $150,000.00 N/A N/A

Engie has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Engie and Clean Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie N/A N/A N/A Clean Energy Technologies -9.04% -22.82% -10.30%

Summary

Engie beats Clean Energy Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal. The Networks segment comprises the electricity and gas infrastructure activities and projects, including the management and development of gas and electricity transportation networks and natural gas distribution networks in and outside of Europe, natural gas underground storage in Europe, and regasification infrastructure in France and Chile. The Energy Solutions encompasses the construction and management of decentralized energy networks to produce low-carbon energy and related services. The Thermal segment encompasses power generation activities using thermal assets; operation of power plants fueled mainly by gas or coal, as well as pump -operated storage plants; and financing, construction, and operation of desalination plants, as well as the development of hydrogen production. The Supply segment engages in the sale of gas and electricity to professional, individual, and residential clients. The Nuclear segment engages in the nuclear power generation activities. The others segment sells energy to companies and offers energy management services and solutions The company was formerly known as GDF SUEZ S.A. and changed its name to ENGIE SA in April 2015. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

