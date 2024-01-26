Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.31

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.31 and traded as high as C$13.89. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.81, with a volume of 373,994 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.72.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRR.UN

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 690.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,450.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.