CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

CSP Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. CSP has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.00.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Institutional Trading of CSP

CSP Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 2.3% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 282,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CSP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CSP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CSP by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSP in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

