CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
CSP Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. CSP has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.00.
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%.
Institutional Trading of CSP
CSP Company Profile
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
