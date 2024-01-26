CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $38.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CSX traded as high as $35.32 and last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 4105173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
