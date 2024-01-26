CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $38.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CSX traded as high as $35.32 and last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 4105173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Get CSX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

CSX Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 4.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 12.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in CSX by 2.3% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.