Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.62. The stock had a trading volume of 129,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,001. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.57.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

