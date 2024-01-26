Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $92.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Cytokinetics Stock

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $402,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $14,200,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $402,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,200,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,505.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,178 shares of company stock worth $5,529,372. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,120,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,114,000 after purchasing an additional 736,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,316,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

