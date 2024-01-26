Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Repligen by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Repligen stock traded up $14.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 98.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.66.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

