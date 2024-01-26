Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Generac by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 545,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,286,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,351. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at $74,164,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,725,690. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

