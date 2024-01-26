Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys Shares of 9,300 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 80.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $119,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Globus Medical by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,370,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,139,000 after purchasing an additional 85,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,273,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $135,345,000 after purchasing an additional 409,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

GMED traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 141,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $80.04.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

