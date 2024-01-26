Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Global Net Lease worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 232.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 982.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. 188,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,667. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.82%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.59%.

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,596,256.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,078,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,869,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,596,256.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,078,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,869,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,139,102 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

