Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

UE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

