Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GIL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,927. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.32.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

