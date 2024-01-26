Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.91.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.67. 112,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,245. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.