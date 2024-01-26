Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Mesa Laboratories worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Mesa Laboratories from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $168,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,696.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of MLAB traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.89 million, a PE ratio of -658.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $82.86 and a one year high of $206.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is -457.11%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Featured Stories

