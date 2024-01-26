Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) Trading Up 1%

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 1,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Daxor Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

