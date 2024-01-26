Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) Trading Up 1%

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 1,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.
Daxor Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62.
About Daxor
Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Daxor
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- ASML reaches inflection point with 100% upside in sight
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Lockheed Martin and RTX Corporation: One to buy, one to let fly?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Can Palantir overcome doubts amid triple-digit earnings growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.