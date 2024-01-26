Decred (DCR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.22 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Decred has a market capitalization of $229.48 million and $1.22 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $14.52 or 0.00034791 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00129834 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00022645 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004469 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000104 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 75.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,809,718 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

