DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0217 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $0.02 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00129834 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00034791 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00022645 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004469 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000104 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.