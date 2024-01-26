Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 1.055 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 85.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.8%.

Shares of NYSE:DKL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $45.08. 26,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,141. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.06.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 118.19% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $275.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

