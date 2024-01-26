Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Up 1,156.7% in January

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 1,156.7% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Deutsche Post Trading Up 0.6 %

Deutsche Post stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.11 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Stories

