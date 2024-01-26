Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Up 1,156.7% in January

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 1,156.7% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post Trading Up 0.6 %
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.11 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Post
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Snowflake breaks resistance hinting at momentum shift
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- What makes Textron a must-own aerospace stock for 2024?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Is Nike consolidating before a fresh rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.