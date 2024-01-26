Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Shares Gap Up to $140.91

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $140.91, but opened at $145.72. Diageo shares last traded at $145.14, with a volume of 321,381 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.36 and a 200-day moving average of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 16,757.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,049,000 after acquiring an additional 497,521 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $77,625,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,520,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

