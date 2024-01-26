Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $185.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $156.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.99. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.