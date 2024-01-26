Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,283 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 297,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

DFAX opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

