Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Shares Up 0.4%

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.01. 6,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 17,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.48% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (KLNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Clean Energy index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a tiered index of global companies involved in clean energy businesses. KLNE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

