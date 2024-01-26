Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $4.67

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.94. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 55,430,726 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $12,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,964,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,620,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 505.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 133,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 368.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 130,344 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

