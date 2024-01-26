dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in January

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

dotdigital Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DOTDF remained flat at $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

