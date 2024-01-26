dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in January

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.
dotdigital Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DOTDF remained flat at $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.
dotdigital Group Company Profile
