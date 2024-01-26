Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of DRETF stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
