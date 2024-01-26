DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DTM

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.9 %

DTM stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 76.88%.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DT Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 23.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.