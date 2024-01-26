DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

DXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DXC

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,317,000 after buying an additional 3,827,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $69,385,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,784,000 after buying an additional 1,478,484 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 3,407.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,411,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,395,000 after buying an additional 1,370,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 281.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,599,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,742,000 after buying an additional 1,180,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.