Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 8.80%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.7 %

EBMT opened at $15.25 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 19.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

