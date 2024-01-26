Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.19. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 924 shares trading hands.

Eastern Platinum Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$37.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.16.

Get Eastern Platinum alerts:

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of C$29.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Eastern Platinum

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.