Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Sets New 52-Week High at $246.99

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $246.99 and last traded at $246.58, with a volume of 171450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Get Eaton alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.