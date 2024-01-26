Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Trading 0.8% Higher

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 104,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 89,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 79,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

