Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Trading 0.8% Higher

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 104,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 89,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Up 0.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.