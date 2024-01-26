Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.51. 39,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 45,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.