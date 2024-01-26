Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.51. 39,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 45,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

