ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 885.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance

ECTM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. 5,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,231. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 80.10% and a return on equity of 21.72%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Cuts Dividend

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

(Get Free Report)

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.