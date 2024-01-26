Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $16.01 and last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 110447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Specifically, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $1,420,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,998.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $1,420,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,998.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson purchased 454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,436,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,801,467. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,637 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.10.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

