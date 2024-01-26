eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.01

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $7.74. eGain shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 42,790 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGAN shares. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get eGain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on eGain

eGain Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.16 million, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.67.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.82 million. eGain had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 4.85%. Equities analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 322,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 382,614 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in eGain by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in eGain by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 567,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.