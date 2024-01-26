Eldorado Gold’s (EGO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EGO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,791. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $245.26 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

