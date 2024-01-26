Electroneum Market Cap Reaches $43.61 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $43.61 million and approximately $834,125.88 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,964,120,009 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

