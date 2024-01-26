Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $480.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $474.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.06. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $508.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.00.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $664,077,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,263,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,318,000 after purchasing an additional 437,225 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

