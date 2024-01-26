Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $7.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 40.25% and a negative return on equity of 525.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

