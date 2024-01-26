EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.69. EMCORE shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 1,572,164 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Monday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 72.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in EMCORE by 34.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

